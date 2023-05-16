WHITE CREEK — A White Creek man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years in prison for threatening to kill his landlords and police officers.

Matthew Parant was convicted in April on three counts of second-degree attempted murder and reckless endangerment, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of menacing following a nine-day trial.

Parant was arrested on July 7 after police responded to his residence at 210 Jermain Hill Lane at about 1:43 p.m. for a report of a landlord-tenant dispute at the scene.

Parant had gotten into an argument with the landlords after he was being evicted from his rental home. He engaged in violent behavior toward the landlords, who are both in their 80s, and threatened to kill them. Parant fired multiple shots in their direction and also at responding state troopers.

No one was injured in the incident. Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan credited the “calm and professional” response of law enforcement resolving the situation without injuries.

Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced Parant to 25 years in prison on each of the attempted murder convictions and 2 1/3 to 7 years on the reckless endangerment charge, all of which will run concurrently.

The prosecution was led by Chief Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris, who was assisted by Assistant District Attorney Brandon Rathbun, Senior Crime Victim Specialist Robin MacNeil and legal assistants Kim Little and Vern Bosley.