WHITE CREEK — A Washington County jury has found a White Creek man guilty of threatening to kill his landlord and police officers.

Matthew Parant was convicted on three counts of second-degree attempted murder and reckless endangerment, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of menacing following a nine-day trial, the Washington County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

The charges stem from an incident on July 7 of last year when Parant was being evicted from a rental home. He engaged in violent behavior toward the landlords, who are both in their 80s. He threatened to kill them.

Police responded to 210 Jermain Hill Lane in White Creek at about 1:43 p.m. after receiving report of a landlord-tenant dispute at the scene.

The investigation determined that Parant had gotten into an argument with the owner of the property. After learning that police had been called, he got his rifle from inside his home.

When police arrived, Parant fired shots in the direction of the landlord and a responding New York State trooper and a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to a news release from Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan.

Parant then barricaded himself in his home with his girlfriend as other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene including New York State Police with its SORT team, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

The New York State Police Crisis Negotiations Unit responded and communicated with Parant for several hours. He attempted to flee his residence in a van at about 4:25 a.m. and was caught by police.

Jordan credited the “calm and professional” response of law enforcement for resolving the situation without injury to innocent bystanders, law enforcement or the defendant.

The prosecution was led by Chief Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris, who was assisted by Assistant District Attorney Brandon Rathbun, Senior Crime Victim Specialist Robin MacNeil and legal assistants Kim Little and Vern Bosley.

Parant is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21.