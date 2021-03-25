White Creek man charged with welfare fraud

WHITE CREEK — A White Creek man was arrested Wednesday on a welfare fraud charge.
Adam G. Kaufman, 37, is accused of receiving $1,158 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that he was not entitled to from the Washington County Department of Social Services, according to a news release.
The arrest followed an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Kaufman was charged with felony fourth-degree welfare fraud.
He was released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
