White Creek man charged with welfare fraud
White Creek man charged with welfare fraud

Adam G. Kaufman

WHITE CREEK — A White Creek man was arrested Wednesday on a welfare fraud charge.

Adam G. Kaufman, 37, is accused of receiving $1,158 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that he was not entitled to from the Washington County Department of Social Services, according to a news release.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaufman was charged with felony fourth-degree welfare fraud.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

