White Creek man charged with felony DWI

WHITE CREEK — A White Creek man was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

State police pulled over Michael J. Stefanovich at about 2:15 p.m. on Route 22. When the trooper spoke with Stefanovich, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol, police said. Stefanovich then allegedly failed field sobriety tests.

He was taken to the Schuylerville state police station and provided a breath sample with a 0.11% blood alcohol concentration. Because he has a previous DWI conviction with the last 10 years, the charge was upgraded to a felony.

He also faces a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, and vehicle and traffic violations.

Stefanovich was released and is scheduled to appear in White Creek Town Court on Thursday at 5 p.m.