White Creek man arrested on charge of promoting sexual performance of child

WHITE CREEK — State Police arrested a White Creek man on Friday for allegedly promoting the sexual performance of a child.

Larry S. Grover, 52, was charged with felony counts of promoting sexual performance by a child under the age of 17 and possession of a sexual performance by a child, according to the State Police public information website.

Grover was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.

No further information was immediately available from police.