White Creek man arrested on charge of promoting sexual performance of child

WHITE CREEK — State Police arrested a White Creek man on Friday for allegedly promoting the sexual performance of a child.
Larry S. Grover, 52, was charged with felony counts of promoting sexual performance by a child under the age of 17 and possession of a sexual performance by a child, according to the State Police public information website.
Grover was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
No further information was immediately available from police.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.