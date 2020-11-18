 Skip to main content
White Creek man admits to having illegal rifle
White Creek man admits to having illegal rifle

FORT EDWARD — A White Creek man has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge for possessing an illegal rifle.

Daniel Slocum, 33, admitted in Washington County Court on Nov. 6 to having the rifle and high-capacity magazine. Slocum was arrested back in March after troopers found him to have a semiautomatic rifle that was deemed an illegal assault weapon because of its features, as well as a magazine that holds more than seven rounds.

Slocum is barred from owning weapons because of his criminal record.

He pleaded guilty to felony third-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 4 and expected to receive 1 ½ years in prison with 2 1 /2 years post-release supervision.

