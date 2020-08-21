 Skip to main content
White Creek man accused of growing marijuana on his property
WHITE CREEK — State Police arrested a Cambridge man for allegedly growing marijuana on his property.

A Washington County probation officer went to check the home of 27-year-old Clinton D. English on Wednesday. The officer observed the four marijuana plants when he was at English's home to check on another resident who was on probation, according to State Police.

English was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully growing cannabis. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in White Creek Town Court on Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.

