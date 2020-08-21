White Creek man accused of growing marijuana on his property

A Washington County probation officer went to check the home of 27-year-old Clinton D. English on Wednesday. The officer observed the four marijuana plants when he was at English's home to check on another resident who was on probation, according to State Police.

WHITE CREEK — State Police arrested a White Creek man for allegedly growing marijuana on his property.

A Washington County probation officer went to the home of 27-year-old Clinton D. English on Wednesday to check on another resident who was on probation. The officer observed four marijuana plants at the home, according to State Police.

English was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully growing cannabis. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in White Creek Town Court on Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.