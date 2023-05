LAKE GEORGE — A Westchester County man was arrested for allegedly driving while his license had been suspended more than 10 times.

State police stopped a vehicle on the Northway in Lake George on May 4 at about 1:19 p.m. for vehicle and traffic violations. The driver was identified as Denison Lourencio, 37, of Rye Brook.

Lourencio was charged with a felony count of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Lake George Town Court on June 8.