West denied retrial again after citing 'ineffective' counsel in appeal

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Judge John Hall rejected a request for a retrial for Alex West in the fatal Lake George boat crash that killed an 8-year-old girl.

West filed the appeal citing "ineffective" legal counsel during his trial and subsequent appeal, but Judge Hall ruled that West's motion failed to raise legitimate legal issues with Attorney Cheryl Coleman's counsel, according to The Post-Star's media partner WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13.

West was convicted of manslaughter and lesser charges for the horrific 2016 boat crash on Lake George that killed 8-year-old Charlotte McCue, filed a motion seeking a new trial.

The appeal was rejected by the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court in 2018, but West filed a motion raising an issue that wasn’t part of his appeal — that his attorneys did not adequately represent him.

West is serving a 5 to 15-year prison term for piloting his boat under the influence of drugs and alcohol and slamming into one driven by Charlotte’s grandfather. Charlotte was killed and her mother seriously hurt.