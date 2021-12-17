West denied parole in fatal boat crash on Lake George

The man convicted of killing 8-year-old Charlotte McCue after crashing his boat while under the influence of drugs and alcohol has been denied parole.

Alexander West is serving a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and other counts for the July 25, 2016 crash on Lake George.

West’s speedboat drove over the top of the wooden boat driven by Charlotte’s grandfather, Robert Knarr, on the night of July 25, 2016.

Charlotte died and her mother, Courtney, was badly injured in the crash.

West had been partying all day at Log Bay Day.

West appeared before the Board of Parole on Dec. 8 and his request for release was subsequently denied, according to a statement from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

West is incarcerated at Collins Correctional Facility in Erie County. He will have to wait two years before seeking parole again. His next appearance before the board is scheduled for December 2023.

The department did not release further information about why West was denied. Under state statute, the board must take into consideration many factors when making its decisions including statements made by victims and victims’ families, as well as the inmate’s criminal history, accomplishments while incarcerated, potential to reintegrate successfully into the community and perceived risk to public safety. Also considered are recommendations from the sentencing court, district attorney and defense attorney.

The family had opposed parole because West had tried to appeal his conviction six times and only recently wrote a letter of apology to the family, saying “what happened was untimely and unfair for your family.”

Former Warren County Sheriff Bud York also opposed West’s release, writing in a letter that West did not take responsibility for his actions. York had noted that West partied all day and drove his boat recklessly. He then fled the scene from the accident, hid his boat and told his passengers to keep quiet.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.