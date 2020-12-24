Watervliet man sentenced to prison for videotaping people in Great Escape bathroom

QUEENSBURY — The man who had his wife hide a tiny camera in a bathroom at Great Escape amusement park in July 2019 was sentenced on Wednesday to 2 to 6 years in prison.

James C. Hewitt, 32, of Watervliet, had pleaded guilty in Warren County Court in March to felony promoting sexual performance of a child for putting the camera in the bathroom on July 7, 2019.

The videos captured six adults and two young children around the age of 4 using a bathroom with lockers near the Dare Devil Dive attraction. Police were not able to identify the victims and did not believe that the videos were shared online or with anyone.

His estranged wife, Valerie N. Hewitt, had assisted him in setting up the camera.

Police said she attached a tiny pen-shaped camera on her purse and positioned the bag to record others. Authorities do not believe the videos were shared online or with others.

The couple was arrested in October 2019 after Hewitt came forward to police in Watervliet when she split up with her husband to tell of numerous incidents of videotaping people at public bathrooms.

She told authorities that Hewitt forced her to record the victims.