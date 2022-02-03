Waterford man arrested for allegedly selling narcotics

GLENS FALLS — A Waterford man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly selling the hallucinogen MDMA and cocaine following an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Jamar A. Henriquez, 33, of Third Street, is charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both felonies.

Police said the Warren County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit purchased narcotics from Henriquez on multiple occasions when he lived in Glens Falls.

Henriquez was arraigned in Warren County Court and released on his own recognizance pending prosecution.

