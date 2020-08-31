Washington, Saratoga county courts to be among first in state to resume trials

The girls, who were 14 and 15, were believed to have accompanied the men willingly to Ohio, telling their parents they were going to Maine with another parent. They could not legally consent to accompany the men, however, because they were minors.

Mittler, also of Missouri, agreed to a plea deal in January that included a 15-year prison sentence.

Hafer rejected a plea deal that included a nine-year prison sentence, and his trial was to have started in late March before the pandemic hit.

“That one will be tough, because we have witnesses from out of state. Those are all challenges that will have to be resolved and worked out here in the coming weeks,” Jordan said.

The goal is to have witnesses appear in person. Jordan said he is waiting to see what the final plan is from the Office of Court Administration about where jurors, witnesses and the prosecution and defense teams will sit.

“The courtroom will look dramatically different,” he said.

One of the other trials involves Michael R. Zakrzewski of Watervliet, a three-time felon who allegedly used two fake $100 bills to pay a fine for a misdemeanor criminal contempt conviction.