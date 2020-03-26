Washington County Sheriff's Office offers online incident reporting

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is offering the public ways to report non-emergency incidents from the comfort of their own homes as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

The Sheriff's Office asks that the public report applicable non-emergency incidents using the online reporting system. All reports will be confirmed.

To file an incident report online visit: https://washingtoncountyny.gov/FormCenter/Sheriffs-Office-9/Washington-County-Sheriffs-Office-NY-Onl-75.

If an incident occurred within the villages of Fort Edward, Hudson Falls, Cambridge, Greenwich, Granville or Whitehall, they all have their own police departments and incidents should be reported through those agencies.

The above form is for non-emergencies only and if a crime or an immediate threat to life, health or property is in progress call 911.