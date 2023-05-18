The man who was arrested and charged with murder last month in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Schuylerville woman has now been indicted by a Washington County grand jury.

News Channel13, The Post-Star's news media partner, first reported on Thursday afternoon that Kevin Monahan, the murder defendant in the death of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis in April, was indicted this week by a grand jury on three charges.

Monahan is facing a second-degree murder charge stating he "acted with a depraved indifference toward human life," according to Channel13. He’s also accused of reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

Monahan has been held without bail in the Warren County Jail since Gillis' death on April 15 in the remote Washington County Town of Hebron. The Schuylerville graduate was looking for a friend's house when the car she was traveling in got lost and attempted to turn around in Monahan's driveway.

The 65-year-old allegedly fired a shotgun at the vehicle from his porch, as it was leaving, striking and killing Gillis, authorities have said.