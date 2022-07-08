Washington County man arrested after shooting at officers

WHITE CREEK — A Washington County man was arrested after firing multiple shots at police responding to a landlord-tenant dispute on Thursday night.

State police responded to 210 Jermain Hill Lane in White Creek at 10:43 p.m. after reports of a tenant-landlord dispute at the property. When they arrived at the scene, the suspect began to fire shots from a rifle at the officers and property owner, according to police.

Matthew Parant, 38, who rents a home on the White Creek property, was charged with three felonies: second-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

The police investigation determined that Parant got into an argument with the owner of the property. After learning that the police had been called, Parant allegedly got his rifle from inside his home.

Maj. Richard O’Brien, Troop G commander, said at a news conference that Parant intended to kill the landlord, a Washington County sheriff’s deputy and a state trooper, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner.

“Several bullets were fired from a rifle in their direction,” he said.

Parant then barricaded himself in the home with his girlfriend as numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

The State Police Crisis Negotiations Unit responded and communicated with Parant for several hours, police said.

At about 4:25 a.m., Parant left his residence and attempted to flee the scene in a van. He was then stopped by the New York State Police SORT, or Special Operations Response Team, and taken into custody.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

O’Brien said police know what started the dispute, but are not releasing that information at this time.

He also said that the girlfriend was not cooperative with authorities.

Parant was taken to Washington County Jail. As the investigation continues, police said they expect more charges to follow.