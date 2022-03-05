Washington County inmate expected to get 5 years in prison following officer assault

FORT EDWARD — An inmate who is charged with assaulting a corrections officer at the Washington County Correctional Facility is expected to be sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Arthur S. Ellis, 37, pleaded guilty to a felony count of second-degree assault on Feb. 23.

State police secured a warrant for his arrest and indictment in connection to the incident that forced the injured officer to seek medical attention on Feb. 24, 2021.

Ellis is also expected to receive 5 years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced on March 25.