Washington County inmate expected to get 5 years in prison following officer assault

FORT EDWARD — An inmate who is charged with assaulting a corrections officer at the Washington County Correctional Facility is expected to be sentenced to 5 years in prison. 

Arthur S. Ellis, 37, pleaded guilty to a felony count of second-degree assault on Feb. 23. 

State police secured a warrant for his arrest and indictment in connection to the incident that forced the injured officer to seek medical attention on Feb. 24, 2021.

Ellis is also expected to receive 5 years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced on March 25. 

