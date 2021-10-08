Washington County inmate charged in officer assault case

FORT ANN — An inmate who allegedly assaulted a corrections officer at the Washington Correctional Facility in February was formally charged on Thursday.

State police secured an arrest warrant and indictment against 37-year-old Arthur S. Ellis in connection with the Feb. 24 incident, which forced the injured officer to seek medical attention.

Ellis now faces two counts of felony assault and a single count of assault in a confined correctional facility, also a felony.

He was sent to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.