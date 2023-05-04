The decision to deny bail for the Washington County man accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis in April was upheld by a state Supreme Court judge on Thursday morning.

Warren County Supreme Court Judge Robert Muller ruled that Washington County Court Judge Adam Michelini's decision at a bail hearing last month was constitutional. Defendant Kevin Monahan's attorney challenged that ruling, which brought the matter before Muller this week.

Monahan's lawyer Kurt Mausert argued that Michelini failed to consider all of the state statutes at the bail hearing and erroneously ruled to hold his client without bail based on only two factors: the severity of the crime and a "history of use of a firearm," which the attorney argued wasn't applicable due to the current pending charge being the only time Monahan has faced such a charge.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said the judge was not required to consider all of the state's bail statutes, but only the relevant ones in dealing with a second-degree murder charge.

After hearing from both attorneys, Muller ruled that Michelini's decision was constitutional and that Monahan should remain in custody of the Warren County Jail.

Monahan has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Gillis, a 2021 Schuylerville High School graduate. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Monahan shot and killed Gillis while she was riding in a vehicle that had mistakenly turned into his driveway in Hebron on April 15.

Check back for more on this developing story.

20-year-old woman shot, killed after accidentally turning into wrong driveway, NY officials say A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday after she and three others accidentally turned into the wrong driveway while looking for a friend's house in rural upstate New York, authorities said.