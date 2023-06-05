New York State Police said 10 businesses were checked for compliance using a trooper in plainclothes and one or several underage operatives, who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth enter the establishment.

One person was charged with misdemeanor first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child after selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21 at Cumberland Farms, located at 1252 NY 29 in Greenwich. The store was found to be not in compliance under the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65, prohibiting sales to a person under the age of 21, police said.