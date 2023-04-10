KINGSBURY — Sheriff's deputies are investigating the theft of 14 guns from gun shop by a 15-year-old boy early Monday morning.

A 15-year-old male juvenile was taken into custody after Washington County 911 Communications Center received a report of a burglar alarm at Calamity Jane's Firearms and Fine Shoes, a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Within a few minutes of being dispatched, sheriff’s office units and Hudson Falls Police Department units arrived on scene and saw a suspect fleeing on foot, according to the news release. Officers chased on foot and caught the suspect on Feeder Street. The investigation concluded that the suspect broke the front window and once inside, broke several display cases inside the store.

An area search resulted in the recovery of 14 handguns and various boxes of ammunition. At this time, it appears all firearms have been accounted for and recovered, the sheriff's office said.

The juvenile defendant will be petitioned or arraigned in Washington County Family Court at a time to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second report of a burglary and theft at Calamity Jane's since October. In the case from the fall, at least 10 adult suspects were charged as part of a widespread investigation that also involved New York State Police, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Hudson Falls Police Department, Granville Police Department, Glens Falls Police Department, Vermont State Police and Manchester Police Department.