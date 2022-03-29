Warrensburg woman charged with selling crack cocaine

WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg woman was arrested on Friday following a controlled drug buy operation conducted by the Warren County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

Cassandra E. Baker, 25, of Main Street, was charged with a felony charge of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.

Police said that during the controlled drug buy operation, the Warren County NEU purchased crack cocaine from Baker.

She was arraigned in Warren County Court and released on her own recognizance pending prosecution. The case was conducted with assistance from New York State Police.