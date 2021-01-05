 Skip to main content
Warrensburg woman admits to stealing jewelry
QUEENSBURY — A Warrensburg woman has pleaded guilty to stealing jewelry from a person’s home.

Kendra Morelli, 33, admitted in Warren County Court on Dec. 24 that she entered the victim’s home on Oct. 22, took the jewelry and then pawned it for cash.

Morelli was charged with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

She pleaded guilty to a single count of third-degree burglary in satisfaction of the charges.

Morelli will be sentenced at a later date.

