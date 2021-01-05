Warrensburg woman admits to stealing jewelry

QUEENSBURY — A Warrensburg woman has pleaded guilty to stealing jewelry from a person’s home.
Kendra Morelli, 33, admitted in Warren County Court on Dec. 24 that she entered the victim’s home on Oct. 22, took the jewelry and then pawned it for cash.
Morelli was charged with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
She pleaded guilty to a single count of third-degree burglary in satisfaction of the charges.
Morelli will be sentenced at a later date.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.