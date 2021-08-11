Warrensburg woman accused of taking credit, debit cards

WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg woman was arrested on Monday after police said she illegally used a person’s credit and debit cards.
Auriel Daab, 28, is accused of taking the cards without the victim’s consent. Daab used the cards to charge and withdraw more than $450, police said.
Daab was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
