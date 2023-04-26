WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg woman was arrested after police say she stole over $8,000 from an elderly person.

On Feb. 1, 2023, at 8:31 p.m., New York State Police received a report from an elderly Warren County resident reporting fraudulent bank and credit card activity. According to police, investigators determined that 36-year-old Jennifer A. Winter, who is known to the victim, used the victim’s credit card multiple times without authorization.

In addition, police said Winter also cashed a fraudulent check written to her from the victim’s bank account, which reportedly resulted in the theft of over $8,000.

Winter was charged on Saturday with felony third-degree grand larceny.

She was issued an appearance ticket for Queensbury Town Court in May and released.