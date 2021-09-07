 Skip to main content
Warrensburg man sentenced to time served for electronics thefts
QUEENSBURY — A Warrensburg man was sentenced to time served after admitting to stealing electronics from Target and Walmart stores in Queensbury last year.

Police said Joshua L. Briggs, 26, of River Street, took more than $6,000 of merchandise in February 2020.

He was charged with three counts of felony third-degree grand larceny. Briggs pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to a reduced charge of misdemeanor petit larceny.

Briggs was also placed on 5 years of probation and must pay restitution.

He is also facing charges for similar alleged thefts of electronics from the Target store in Wilton in February 2020. The disposition of that case was not available.

Joshua L. Briggs

Briggs

 Provided photo
