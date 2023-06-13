SARATOGA COUNTY - A Warrensburg man was arrested for having inappropriate contact with a child, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

According to a news release, sheriff's Criminal Investigations Unit received a report on Thursday that an adult man had inappropriate contact with a child. Police said the investigation determined that Leon Carney, 19, of Warrensburg, had sexual contact with a girl under 13 years old at a residence in the Village of Victory Mills.

The investigation also determined that Carney sent indecent material through a social networking app to the same girl, the sheriff's office said. Carney was arrested and charged with first degree disseminating indecent material to minors, second degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in the Town of Saratoga Court and was taken to the Saratoga County jail in lieu of $1,000 cash, $2,000 bond or a $10,000 partially secured bond.