Warrensburg man facing multiple charges after crashing into parked vehicle

WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg man is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a parked SUV on Friday and then fleeing the scene.

Cory S. Connelly, 40, was driving south on Hudson Street when he veered from his lane and struck a parked vehicle from behind, police said.

Connelly then fled the scene on foot but was apprehended by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office while walking north along Hudson Street just minutes later.

After agreeing to a sobriety test, police determined that Connelly had a blood alcohol content of 0.20%. He was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Connelly was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle; leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident; consumption/open container in a motor vehicle; unregistered motor vehicle; uninsured motor vehicle and switched plates.

He was released and is due back in Warrensburg Town Court at a later date.

The Warrensburg Fire Department assisted at the scene.

