Warrensburg man facing charges in Walmart theft

WILTON — A Warrensburg man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing merchandise from a local Walmart on Thursday.
Joshua L. Briggs, 25, was arrested for stealing more than $500 in merchandise from the Walmart in Wilton, according to State Police.
He faces multiple charges, including felony burglary and misdemeanor petty larceny.
Briggs was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released. He is due back in court on Oct. 27.
