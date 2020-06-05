Warrensburg man faces weapons charges after investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg man faces a pair of weapons-related charges following an investigation by State Police.

According to the State Police public information website, Edward J. Deso, 30, was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon charge related to an assault rifle, as well as a misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon charge.

Deso was issued an appearance ticket to return to court at a later date. No additional details concerning his arrest have not been released by State Police.