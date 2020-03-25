Warrensburg man charged with theft of electronics

QUEENSBURY — A Warrensburg man was arrested Monday for allegedly committing multiple thefts of electronics from the Target and Walmart stores in Queensbury since February.

Joshua Lee Briggs, 25, of River Street, is accused of stealing more than $6,000 worth of merchandise, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Briggs was charged with three counts of felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He was processed and released on an appearance ticket and due back in Queensbury Town Court on May 11.

This case was investigated by Patrol Officer Blake MacWhinnie and Investigator Jeffrey Genier.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.