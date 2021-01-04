Warrensburg man charged with rape

WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg man was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a woman.

The Warren County Sheriff’s received a report on Aug. 8 from a 19-year-old woman of a sexual assault that took place the previous day involving a 21-year-old male acquaintance.

Police arrested Billy J. Wrobel Jr., of 73 River St., following an investigation. He was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape, according to a news release.

Wrobel was arraigned at Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Warrensburg Town Court at a later date.

