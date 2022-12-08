 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warrensburg man arrested by state police on assault and reckless endangerment charges

  • 0

CHESTERTOWN — State police arrested 57-year-old Michael Sprague of Warrensburg on Tuesday on misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment.

According to a news release on Thursday, police received complaints on Dec. 2 around 5 p.m. of "a past occurring assault."

After investigating, police determined that the victim was operating a vehicle in Thurman when Sprague, who was a passenger, struck the victim multiple times.

Sprague was arrested at his home and processed at the state police station in Queensbury.

He was arraigned at the Thurman Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Apollo lifted out of Versailles' gardens for restoration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News