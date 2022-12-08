Warrensburg man arrested by state police on assault and reckless endangerment charges

CHESTERTOWN — State police arrested 57-year-old Michael Sprague of Warrensburg on Tuesday on misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment.

According to a news release on Thursday, police received complaints on Dec. 2 around 5 p.m. of "a past occurring assault."

After investigating, police determined that the victim was operating a vehicle in Thurman when Sprague, who was a passenger, struck the victim multiple times.

Sprague was arrested at his home and processed at the state police station in Queensbury.

He was arraigned at the Thurman Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.