WARRENSBURG — A woman was arrested on Saturday after police said she caused a car crash while driving drunk, with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit.

On Saturday at 3:40 p.m., New York State Police responded to the area of Route 9 in the Town of Warrensburg for the report of a three-car crash with injuries. According to police, Heather E. Charon, 41, of Warrensburg, was operating a vehicle northbound when she struck a parked car, pushing it into another parked car. The vehicle initially struck was occupied by a child who sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

State police of Chestertown arrested Charon, 41, and charged her with aggravated driving while intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

During processing, Charon recorded a 0.32% BAC, four times the legal limit of 0.08%, troopers said. She was issued tickets for the Warrensburg Town Court on June 21 and released to a sober party.