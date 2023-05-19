WARRENSBURG — A couple was arrested on Thursday after they allegedly stole and cashed someone else's check, New York State Police said.

On April 19 at 9:39 a.m., troopers were contacted by a Warren County resident reporting a larceny, according to a news release. Mariah R. Denes, 21, of Warrensburg, allegedly stole a check issued to the victim, valued at over $1,500 and gave it to Jordan Knopka, 39, of Warrensburg, who deposited the check without permission or authorization into his bank account. Both parties then spent the money.

The suspects were charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. They were both issued appearance tickets for the Warrensburg Town Court and released.