Warren County to host virtual meeting on police reform

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday to discuss Sheriff Jim LaFarr’s efforts to comply with the state’s directive to reform police services.
The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed through the Warren County page on YouTube. Comments and questions can be submitted through the feed. Government officials and representatives from organizations from around the community will be involved in the discussion.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June ordered police departments across the state to submit plans by April 1 to reform and reinvent policing. The initiative was sparked by the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minnesota
LaFarr said previously that the department has completed an internal review of its procedures and started obtaining public feedback through online surveys. He also has been traveling across the county to speak with community members who have concerns or questions.
LaFarr has prepared a four-page document, which can be accessed at warrencountysheriffny.us, which outlines points of discussion on which the department is seeking input.
Among the issues are whether the county’s current staffing of having five to seven officers per 12-hour shift is sufficient to meet community needs; how the department can improve its use of physical force policies and procedures; and how it can improve its de-escalation practices.
Other topics are whether the community believes that there are actions the department could take to reinforce public confidence that it provides fair and equal treatment of people; how it can divert people out of the normal criminal justice system; how the department can improve its community outreach; and ways it can identify target and address crime trends and trouble areas.
The department is also seeking input on how the office can work with the community to enhance and improve crime deterrence and how it could implement model police training policies and procedures.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is one of 58 sheriff’s offices across the state that has been accredited in all four disciplines: law enforcement, corrections, communications and civil law enforcement operations.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
