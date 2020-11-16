Warren County to host virtual meeting on police reform

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday to discuss Sheriff Jim LaFarr’s efforts to comply with the state’s directive to reform police services.

The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed through the Warren County page on YouTube. Comments and questions can be submitted through the feed. Government officials and representatives from organizations from around the community will be involved in the discussion.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June ordered police departments across the state to submit plans by April 1 to reform and reinvent policing. The initiative was sparked by the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minnesota

LaFarr said previously that the department has completed an internal review of its procedures and started obtaining public feedback through online surveys. He also has been traveling across the county to speak with community members who have concerns or questions.

LaFarr has prepared a four-page document, which can be accessed at warrencountysheriffny.us, which outlines points of discussion on which the department is seeking input.