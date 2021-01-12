Warren County supervisors split over proposed resolution condemning Capitol violence, accepting election results

However, he added that his focus is on helping Queensbury residents survive the economic and physical turmoil caused by the pandemic.

Other supervisors wanted to see more information.

Horicon Supervisor Sylvia Smith, a Republican, said she had not seen the latest version and wanted to review it more before commenting.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, a Republican, also had not seen the latest draft. However, he said everyone condemns what happened last week in Washington.

“None of us like the violence and I understand that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the duly-elected president and vice president,” he said.

Other supervisors on the board did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Chairwoman Seeber said in a statement she is committed to following the proper process. Any supervisor may bring a resolution to the floor the day of the meeting if they receive support to waive the rules of the board. If a two-thirds majority is obtained, then the final draft of the resolution will be needed to proceed.

Seeber did not comment about whether she would support the resolution, but said that the board represents a diverse population from various parts of the county.

“Collectively, we represent not just one person or not just one political party, we represent all 65,000 individuals in our community. It is critical that as we face unprecedented challenges that we take a moment of reflection for all victims of violence as well as moment of reflection recognizing that we continue to struggle in our community grieving the losses of our friends and neighbors during this pandemic,” she said. “This 'moment of reflection' will be one of our first priorities at Friday morning’s board meeting, followed by our State of the County address.”

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.