Warren County supervisors split over proposed resolution condemning Capitol violence, accepting election results

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett is sponsoring a resolution condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol and backing the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, but not all of his fellow supervisors are on board.
Leggett said he wanted to introduce the resolution at the Friday meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors because he, like so many Americans, were appalled by the riot that took place on Jan. 6.
He said in an email that those actions do not represent who we are as a nation.
The resolution condemns the violent and destructive activities and implores law enforcement to administer swift justice. It also says the supervisors “unequivocally” stand by the election process and results conducted by the Warren Board of Elections and acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the winners.
Leggett said he is in a unique position to introduce the measure because he is an independent. There are 13 Republicans and six Democrats on the board.
Some of his colleagues, however, believe that the resolution is divisive.
“I share their concerns but I cannot stay silent when a radicalized mob destroys the greatest symbol of democracy in the whole world — our Capitol,” he said in an email.
“I know that this resolution says what many of our constituents feel: they feel things have gone too far and are spinning out of control. This is just one very small step towards getting our democracy back on track. If we, their trusted elected representatives at the most local level, don’t do it, who will?” he added.
Leggett added in a follow-up interview that he knows that this is not a usual resolution that the board would take up, but he said the time has come to take a stance.
In addition, county employees, especially those who work for the Board of Elections and the polling places, need to know that the board has their back, he said.
Leggett said the resolution may not even get a seconding motion, even though he believes it should not be controversial.
“It does not say anything that is incorrect, or anything counter to what we believe in law, order, democratic institutions,” he said.
Support for resolution
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt, a Democrat, said he supports the resolution.
“We as a legislative body have to basically emphasize the critical importance of electoral integrity. When different states certify electoral votes, we have to accept that result.
He added that references to a stolen election are “so bogus, it makes me afraid.”
People challenging the presidential election results have lost over 50 court cases, McDevitt added, and need to move forward.
Fellow Democrat Bennet Driscoll, who is Glens Falls 5th Ward supervisor, also said he supports the resolution, but added that he does not want to tell people how they should vote.
He believes the board has a responsibility to share its thoughts and opinions, which he said could generate additional discussion in the community.
Driscoll called Jan. 6, 2021, one of the worst days of his life and said the actions at the Capitol represented “a blatant disregard for our constitution and all that is good about America.”
Some supervisors question need
Other supervisors believe this matter is not something the county should weigh in on.
At least one Democrat opposes the resolution. Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond does not believe it is necessary and pertinent to the work that the board has to do to help Warren County.
“The nation has spoken. Everyone is deeply sorry and regretful for what happened at the Capitol, and we mourn for those five deaths. It’s time to put that in the past,” he said.
However, Diamond has a doctor’s appointment and will not be attending the meeting.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino, a Republican, said he believes that the matter is outside the scope of Warren County’s purview and would probably abstain on voting on the resolution.
“I don’t like what happened, and I wish it would have never happened,” he said of the violence.
Queensbury-at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan, also a Republican, said he believes the resolution is “too hostile” at a time when the board just elected Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber, a Republican, as the new chairwoman of the board on a bipartisan basis.
“We need to keep this unity here,” he said.
Magowan added that the resolution should be vetted in a committee before being brought to the floor.
Queensbury-at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, who is also a Republican, agreed that it is premature to bring the resolution to the full board.
“Mr. Leggett lectured our board just about eight months ago about following correct procedures concerning resolutions coming before the entire board. That any resolution should and must go thru the proper procedures and vetting thru the committee process first. Then if the committee (after a majority vote) deems a resolution should be sent to the entire board for a vote, then the resolution goes to the full board,” he said in an email.
However, he added that his focus is on helping Queensbury residents survive the economic and physical turmoil caused by the pandemic.
Other supervisors wanted to see more information.
Horicon Supervisor Sylvia Smith, a Republican, said she had not seen the latest version and wanted to review it more before commenting.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, a Republican, also had not seen the latest draft. However, he said everyone condemns what happened last week in Washington.
“None of us like the violence and I understand that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the duly-elected president and vice president,” he said.
Other supervisors on the board did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Chairwoman Seeber said in a statement she is committed to following the proper process. Any supervisor may bring a resolution to the floor the day of the meeting if they receive support to waive the rules of the board. If a two-thirds majority is obtained, then the final draft of the resolution will be needed to proceed.
Seeber did not comment about whether she would support the resolution, but said that the board represents a diverse population from various parts of the county.
“Collectively, we represent not just one person or not just one political party, we represent all 65,000 individuals in our community. It is critical that as we face unprecedented challenges that we take a moment of reflection for all victims of violence as well as moment of reflection recognizing that we continue to struggle in our community grieving the losses of our friends and neighbors during this pandemic,” she said. “This 'moment of reflection' will be one of our first priorities at Friday morning’s board meeting, followed by our State of the County address.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.