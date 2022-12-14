Warren County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scam

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam where callers are posing as police officers and seeking money.

The callers state that they are law enforcement officers from the Sheriff’s Office, or another police agency, and request individuals pay fees to clear up unpaid court fines or arrest warrants.

Warren County residents have lost thousands of dollars to the scheme in recent weeks, according to a news release. The caller typically advises the recipients of the call that they must purchase gift cards such as “Green Dot” prepaid cards at Walmart, take a picture of the card and forward it via text message.

Courts and police agencies will not place phone calls demanding payment in gift cards.

Anyone with information about this scam is asked to call Warren County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Howse at 518-743-2583.