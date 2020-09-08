Warren County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scammers

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints recently concerning scammers attempting to solicit money from people claiming to represent prize officials, government officials or family members in need of money.

Scams include the promise of picking up money from their victims. In this case, a driver is sent to a home to pick up a package, according to a news release. People are advised never to give out personal information including their address over the phone or computer, according to a news release.

They should not wire money, confirm financial or personal information, including bank account, credit card or Social Security numbers. They should not purchase gift cards or credit cards and send the information over the phone or pay for a prize.

In addition, scammers also use fake numbers to disguise their identity and area code. They may “spoof” a phone number or use what appears to be an official government phone number. This includes police and other government agency phone numbers.

People are asked to report suspected fraud to their local police agency immediately. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 518-743-2500 to report suspected fraud.