Warren County Sheriff's Office warns of gift card scam

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a website that was selling fraudulent gift cards to several local hair and nail salons.

Police said the website Giftbar.com was charging unsuspecting victims for the gift cards online. When the purchaser would later present the gift card at local businesses, they would find that gift card was fraudulent as these businesses were not affiliated with the website, according to a news release.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is reminding public to be cautious when making online purchases using websites with which they are unfamiliar. They should also not provide personal information when opening or answering emails from unknown senders and when receiving suspicious phone calls for the solicitation of money or gift cards and the winning of prizes.