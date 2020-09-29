Warren County Sheriff's Office to crack down on texting, cellphone use while driving

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in a crackdown on people texting and using their cellphone while driving.

The “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” initiative will take place from Oct. 8 through Oct. 12. During the week, sheriff’s officers will increase traffic enforcement of texting and cellphone-related violations in an effort to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities, according to a news release.

The campaign is a partnership between the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the National Highway Traffic Safety Association.

Between 2012 and 2018, there have been nearly 23,000 traffic fatalities across the country, according to the NHTSA. Since 2013, nearly 10% are the resulted of distracted driving.

The association is recommending the following tips:

Pull over and park the car in a safe location to send a text message or wait to receive one.

Designate a passenger as the “designated texter” and allow access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

Do not check social media or send messages while driving.

Activate the phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature or put the cellphone in the trunk, glove box or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.