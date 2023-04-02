The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on people who are texting while driving in order to reduce the number of property damage and personal injury motor vehicle crashes.

The office is participating in the U-Drive, U-Text, U-Pay traffic safety initiative in association with the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

There will be dedicated high visibility traffic patrols from April 3 through April 10 focusing on the education and enforcement of distracted driving, according to a news release.

Distracted driving has become one of the leading contributing factors among motor vehicle crashes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019 alone 3,142 people were killed and an estimated 424,000 people were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers.