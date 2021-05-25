Warren County settles lawsuit brought by convicted child molester over alleged mistreatment

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has settled a federal lawsuit brought by a convicted child molester over his claims that he was mistreated while he was housed in Warren County Jail.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday agreed to the settlement that would pay nearly $25,000 to Shannon C. Dickinson, who was convicted in 2016 of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.
Dickinson is serving a sentence of 15 years to life after being convicted of first-degree sexual abuse, luring a child to commit a crime and endangering the welfare of a child.
Dickinson is a paraplegic who is in a wheelchair because of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 1991.
He filed a lawsuit against the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in U.S. District Court in February 2016 on the grounds that he was not transported to court in a specially equipped vehicle. He rode in standard police cars.
Dickinson claimed he was not assisted by officers and had to crawl into the vehicles on multiple occasions, according to court documents.
He had claimed that jail officials did not address his concerns. He had filed a grievance on Sept 17, 2015, that he was not provided adequate transportation and was not given a two-piece uniform instead of a one-piece because the loose material was catching on this clothes.
The grievance officer denied the grievance regarding the transportation issue, and jail staff ordered a new uniform for him, which did not arrive in a timely fashion. Jail staff gave him a two-piece uniform from an another facility, court documents showed.
Dickinson appealed the denial within the required time frame and the grievance officer did not issue the decision with 45 days as required by law. So, Dickinson appealed.
The case had stretched on. It had been dismissed at one point because Dickinson did not comply with filing fee requirements. Then, there were various amended motions and filings until the lawsuit was dismissed in August 2018. U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Kahn ruled that Dickinson had failed to exhaust all his avenues to file grievances at the jail.
However, the U.S. Court of Appeals in October 2020 reversed the lower court’s decision, saying Dickinson had gone through the appeals process without a resolution. The grievance officer did not rule on his grievance until June 2016.
The justices said that they ruled in another case that “an inmate exhausts administrative remedies under New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Inmate Grievance Procedure where he follows each step of the process, but the administrative body fails to respond to his final appeal within the time frame allocated under the regulations,” court documents showed.
The case was sent back to the U.S. District Court. In January, Kahn granted Warren County’s motion to dismiss certain claims.
However, he did not dismiss Dickinson’s claim that the process of transferring him from the patrol car to the wheelchair and back again could result in injury. Kahn cited a November video in which he noted that the transfer process appeared to be “haphazard.” Dickinson alleged that he injured his right shoulder and back during a transfer on Jan. 4, 2016. The county did not provide video footage of this transfer.
The parties were scheduled for a conference on May 19 but it was canceled after the settlement was reached.
The Board of Supervisors approved it on Friday as part of a series of resolutions adopted by a voice vote. The only discussion of the matter was to enter the dollar figure of $24,891 into the resolution.
Dickinson is serving his time in Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.
He was acquainted with the victim. The girl had been staying with her grandmother because her mother was in jail.
After the grandmother and the girl had argued, she tried to run away and stayed with her aunt. Then, she was placed in the care of Dickinson, a family friend who had just gotten out of drug rehab. Dickinson took the girl to a motel, plied her with alcohol and sexually abused her.
Dickinson received a lengthy sentence because he was deemed to be a "persistent" felony because he had at least two prior felony convictions.
He will not be eligible for parole until 2030.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.