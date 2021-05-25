Warren County settles lawsuit brought by convicted child molester over alleged mistreatment

The case was sent back to the U.S. District Court. In January, Kahn granted Warren County’s motion to dismiss certain claims.

However, he did not dismiss Dickinson’s claim that the process of transferring him from the patrol car to the wheelchair and back again could result in injury. Kahn cited a November video in which he noted that the transfer process appeared to be “haphazard.” Dickinson alleged that he injured his right shoulder and back during a transfer on Jan. 4, 2016. The county did not provide video footage of this transfer.

The parties were scheduled for a conference on May 19 but it was canceled after the settlement was reached.

The Board of Supervisors approved it on Friday as part of a series of resolutions adopted by a voice vote. The only discussion of the matter was to enter the dollar figure of $24,891 into the resolution.

Dickinson is serving his time in Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.

He was acquainted with the victim. The girl had been staying with her grandmother because her mother was in jail.