Warren County man gets nearly 17 years in prison for possessing child porn

ALBANY — A Pottersville man was sentenced to nearly 17 years in federal prison on Wednesday for possessing child pornography and asking a minor to falsely claim responsibility for the crimes.

Terry Lajeunesse, 50, had pleaded guilty last August in U.S. District Court in Albany to possessing and receiving images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone. He also admitted that he asked a minor to indicate they committed the crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lejeunesse was arrested in October 2019 after a Warren County probation officer discovered the pornography during a check of Lajeunesse’s phone.

Lajeunesse was on probation for a 2015 felony conviction for possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old.

Prosecutors said Lajeunesse mailed letters from the Rensselaer County Jail in September 2020 to persuade another person to admit to possessing the child pornography that Lajeunesse had.

In the letter sent on Sept. 14, Lajeunesse wrote that “Feds play dirty and all they care about is getting a conviction. I need to beat them and am asking for your help,” court documents showed.

Lajeunesse wrote that he wanted to create some reasonable doubt and asked this person to claim that the person used his phone because theirs was broken and the person went to the file sharing site and downloaded some files by accident, documents show.

The person confirmed receiving the letters and the individual said they did not have access to his phone, did not know the password and had never viewed child pornography, according to court documents.

In addition to the 198-month prison sentence, Chief U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby also imposed a 20-year term of post-release supervision. Lajeunesse will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police, and the Warren County Probation Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.

