On Monday, Warren County leaders honored crime victims and those who help them during a ceremony commemorating National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The Warren County District Attorney’s Office held its annual observance of Crime Victims’ Rights, which included recognition for victims and those who assist them in their times of need.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone detailed the significance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and discussed the challenges faced by both crime victims and those who work to help them.

“No one chooses to be a victim of crime, but when crime occurs we need to do all that we can to support victims. We are fortunate to have many dedicated people working here in Warren County who are unwavering in their assistance to those who have been victimized,” Carusone said.

Honored during the ceremony were:

An 11-year-old girl who was the victim of serious crime, who received the District Attorney’s Office’s annual “Courage Award” for her brave efforts in testifying against the person who victimized her.

Local first responder agencies that were involved with a September 2021 double fatal crash on the Northway in the town of Chester. The driver who caused the collision was driving the wrong way and was intoxicated.

Shy Watters, the director of Warren-Washington Counties Child Advocacy Resource and Education, or CARE, Center in Glens Falls.

In addition, five bricks engraved with the names of local crime victims were added to the Warren County Crime Victims memorial, created in 2020, located in front of Warren County Municipal Center.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Warren County District Attorney’s Office, victims of crime and their loved ones, victim service providers, members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and the Glens Falls Police Department. Several first responders from local agencies, members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, local judiciary and representatives for state Sen. Daniel Stec and state Assemblyman Matthew Simpson, as the legislators could not attend because they were in legislative session in Albany.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty read a proclamation passed on Friday by the Warren County Board of Supervisors, thanking those who assist victims of crime for their difficult work and proclaiming this week National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Warren County.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week has been celebrated annually since 1981. The observance is dedicated to education about victimization, the effect victimization has on individuals, families, friends and the community, and to promote laws, policies, and programs to help victims of crime.

The 2023 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.” This year’s theme calls upon communities to amplify the voices of survivors and create environments where survivors have the confidence that they will be heard, believed, and supported.