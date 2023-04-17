QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested four people on drug charges following a vehicle stop.

In a news release on Monday, police said Daniel Santana, 36, of South Glens Falls, and Chantelle Joubert, 31, of Corinth, were taken into custody and charged with one count of felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and on misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Pamelyn Demar, 47, of Queensbury, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas L. Clum, 48, of Queensbury, was charged with one misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and received traffic citations for misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failing to obey a traffic control device, according to the release.

On Sunday at 10:58 p.m., deputies conducted a vehicle stop at the intersection of West Mountain Road and Hillside Drive, Queensbury, for a vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign and crossing over the double yellow lines.

"Upon a police investigation after seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view, a large quantity of cocaine was located along with Xanax pills and other drug paraphernalia with drug residue within," the release said.

Santana and Joubert were held in police lock-up and arraigned Monday at Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.

Demar and Clum were released with appearance tickets and are due back in Queensbury Town Court on a later date.