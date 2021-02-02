Warren County DA Carusone running for another term

If re-elected, Carusone said he would like to build on the various treatment courts that the county has. Warren County has a treatment court for felony-level offenses and one for misdemeanor offenses that is run out of Glens Falls.

“Seeing those programs thrive is a goal of mine. I think they’re doing very well, and I want to make sure we’re making an effort to help those nonviolent offenders who are struggling,” he said.

Carusone credited the success of the office to the dedicated and talented team. He said he also wants to continue to develop the younger attorneys so they can adapt to the changes in the criminal justice system and do a professional and excellent job in representing the people of Warren County.

Carusone began his work in the office over 21 years ago as assistant district attorney. He was promoted to first assistant district attorney in 2005 and has been responsible for felony trials and arguing appeals in New York State Supreme Court.

During his first term as district attorney, he has prosecuted multiple homicides including Jesse J. Breault, who stabbed a man to death during a fight in a parking lot in 2019, and Bryan Redden, who killed Crystal Riley and her 4-year-old daughter, Lilly, in their Glens Falls home in 2017.