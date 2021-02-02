Warren County DA Carusone running for another term

QUEENSBURY — Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone is seeking a second full term as the county’s top prosecutor.
“I love the work and I love getting a chance to help victims of crime. It’s probably been the most rewarding experience of my life,” he said on Tuesday after issuing a news release announcing his reelection bid.
Carusone has been district attorney since June 2017 when he succeeded former District Attorney Kate Hogan, who is now a Court of Claims judge.
Carusone said among his biggest accomplishments was working to transform the office from paper to digital. Some of the pieces were already in place from the previous administration, so he was able to build on that.
“I think it makes for a more efficient office. It really helps all sides. We’re able to get evidence to the defense more quickly and now we’re required to by law,” he said.
Carusone said his office has faced challenges to adapt to the new laws that eliminated cash bail for most criminal offenses and also required prosecutors to turn over evidence as part of discovery within 15 days of a suspect’s arraignment.
“These new laws have forced prosecutors to adapt while continuing our work to protect public safety. Our goal remains the same: treat people fairly while holding those accountable who commit crime in our county,” he said in a news release.
If re-elected, Carusone said he would like to build on the various treatment courts that the county has. Warren County has a treatment court for felony-level offenses and one for misdemeanor offenses that is run out of Glens Falls.
“Seeing those programs thrive is a goal of mine. I think they’re doing very well, and I want to make sure we’re making an effort to help those nonviolent offenders who are struggling,” he said.
Carusone credited the success of the office to the dedicated and talented team. He said he also wants to continue to develop the younger attorneys so they can adapt to the changes in the criminal justice system and do a professional and excellent job in representing the people of Warren County.
Carusone began his work in the office over 21 years ago as assistant district attorney. He was promoted to first assistant district attorney in 2005 and has been responsible for felony trials and arguing appeals in New York State Supreme Court.
During his first term as district attorney, he has prosecuted multiple homicides including Jesse J. Breault, who stabbed a man to death during a fight in a parking lot in 2019, and Bryan Redden, who killed Crystal Riley and her 4-year-old daughter, Lilly, in their Glens Falls home in 2017.
Carusone also has been appointed to serve as a special prosecutor in a homicide case in Essex County.
Carusone, a Republican, ran unopposed in 2017.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.