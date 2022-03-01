Warren County assault conviction upheld in appeals court

QUEENSBURY — An appeal by a Lake George man serving a seven-year prison sentence for an assault on another inmate has been denied.

On Monday, Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced that the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court ruled in favor of upholding the sentence from the County Court in 2017.

Scott J. Morehouse was convicted of felony assault by a Warren County jury in 2017 after he allegedly attacked another inmate at the Warren County Jail, leaving the victim with fractures in his face that required surgery.

Before the incident, Morehouse had a lengthy criminal history and had been previously confined to a mental institution after it was deemed he was unfit to stand trial for two cases in 2015.

Morehouse’s representation claimed that the prosecution introduced evidence improperly during the 2017 trial which resulted in a seven-year prison sentence imposed by Judge John Hall.

His counsel argued to the appeals court that the sentence was “harsh and excessive,” but he was denied an opportunity to be re-sentenced by a panel of four Supreme Court judges.

Morehouse is serving his sentence at the Auburn Correctional Facility and will be eligible for parole in January 2023.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.