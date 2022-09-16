Warren Center nursing aide accused of assaulting resident

QUEENSBURY — A nurse’s aide at Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing has been arrested for allegedly striking a resident.

At about 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible assault that occurred at the facility located at 42 Gurney Lane in the town of Queensbury.

A family member reported the incident. An investigation determined that Raven J. Charles-Gary, 19, struck the victim in the face, causing cuts, bruising and substantial pain, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles-Gary was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person. She was held at Warren County Jail pending arraignment.

Patrol officers Robert Rose and Michael Campbell handled the investigation and subsequent arrest.