Victim in fatal Whitehall crash identified

WHITEHALL — Police have released the name of the victim in Thursday’s fatal car crash.

The two-vehicle crash took place at about 5:13 p.m. on Route 4 just south of the village of Whitehall.

Kristopher J. Terry, 46, of Queensbury, was traveling north on state Route 4 in a 2001 Honda Accord when he crossed into the southbound lane. He struck a 2018 Ford F-150 head on, according to a news release from state police.

Terry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, 56-year-old Fort Edward resident Peter E. Brown, had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The crash closed all lanes of Route 4 between Route 22 and Poultney Street for five hours after the crash.

