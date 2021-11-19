 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Victim in fatal Whitehall crash identified

WHITEHALL — Police have released the name of the victim in Thursday’s fatal car crash.

The two-vehicle crash took place at about 5:13 p.m. on Route 4 just south of the village of Whitehall.

Kristopher J. Terry, 46, of Queensbury, was traveling north on state Route 4 in a 2001 Honda Accord when he crossed into the southbound lane. He struck a 2018 Ford F-150 head on, according to a news release from state police.

Terry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, 56-year-old Fort Edward resident Peter E. Brown, had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The crash closed all lanes of Route 4 between Route 22 and Poultney Street for five hours after the crash.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this toddler march into his last round of chemo with his favorite cape

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News